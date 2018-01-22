January 22nd, 2018 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Commissioner Ed Humphrey was elected President of the Clermont County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 8 at the board’s annual reorganizational meeting. Commissioner David Painter was named vice president, and will preside over BCC sessions in Commissioner Humphrey’s absence.

The BCC also voted to meet its obligations to conduct at least 50 regular sessions in 2018 by holding sessions on second and fourth Mondays of the month during the first half of the year, in addition to weekly Wednesday sessions throughout the year. Sessions are held at 10 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 101 E. Main St., Batavia.

The reorganizational meeting was followed by the first Session of 2018. At that, the Commissioners approved the following appointments:

Commissioner Humphrey to the Automatic Data Processing Board, the Board of Revision, the Investment Advisory Committee, and as an alternate of the Area 12 Workforce Investment Board.

Commissioner Humphrey will also serve as chairperson of the Records Commission.

Commissioner Painter to the Investment Advisory Committee and the Workforce Investment Board.

In other action, the Commissioners appointed Anthony Cardinal of Miami Township to the Clermont County Public Library Board. He is filling a position left vacant by the resignation of Chris Hamm in 2017.